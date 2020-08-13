1/1
D. Keith Rains
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share D.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane Keith Rains, 51, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Atrium Health - Main, Charlotte, NC.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Harmony Acres, 3699 Harmony Road, Catawba, SC 29704 with Reverend Chad Merrell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Born in Augusta, GA, Keith was the son of the late Clyde Coleman Rains and the late Mary Alice Krewson Rains. Keith was a graduate of North Augusta High School and the University of South Carolina. He was employed with McKim & Creed Engineering Firm. He was an avid golfer and Gamecock Fan. Keith loved Jesus his family and was a generous friend to many. He was a member of North Rock Hill Church.

Keith is survived by his wife, Lisa Avant Rains; his three sons, Jacob Coleman Rains, Jackson Keith Rains, and Chase Burke Rains all of Rock Hill; his two sisters, Debbie Johnson and Tina McDonald both of North Augusta, SC; his numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Harmony Acres
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved