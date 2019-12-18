Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for D. Wyatt Givens Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 4820 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie, SC with Mr. Joe Alexander officiating.



Mr. Givens was born June 24, 1965 in Columbus, GA. He resided in Rock Hill, SC since 1971, graduated from Northwestern High School in 1984 and then received a business degree from Winthrop University. He managed Mimosa Farms, Inc. in York, SC for 20 years.



Wyatt had many interests, he loved playing musical instruments, going to concerts, collecting vinyl records, he also had a passion for cars and motorcycles. Wyatt, even as a child, loved horticulture and was fortunate enough to find the perfect job growing and selling trees. He was very proud of his wealth of useless knowledge and the ability to quote movie lines and commercials.



Survivors are his mother Martha Young; father Dalton Givens, Sr. (Ruth Mignerey); sister Abby Bourque; brother-in-law Leland Bourque; nephew Josh Bourque; niece Lilly Bourque; and grandmother Mary Ann Hendry.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the York County Animal Shelter, 713 Justice Blvd., York, SC 29745.



M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Mr. Givens.

