A memorial service will be held 7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at M.L. Ford and Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Clover with the Rev. Walter Douglas Davis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



Mrs. Davis was born December 20, 1945 in Charleston, SC to the late Isaac and Edith Mae Tarrence Waters. She retired from Champion Lab, York. SC. Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her daughter Angela Diane Davis.



Surviving are her loving husband Gary Donald Davis, Sr. and two daughters AimeÕœe Scoggins (Chris) of York and Christina Childers (Joseph) of York; Gary Davis Jr. (Chrystal) of Clover; sister Betsy Hendricks (Tony) of Charleston, SC; brother Ike Waters (Renae) of Chester; twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



Online condolences may be made at



M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Davis.

