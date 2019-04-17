Mrs. Elizabeth Daisy Waters Davis, 74, of York, SC, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at home.
A memorial service will be held 7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at M.L. Ford and Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Clover with the Rev. Walter Douglas Davis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Davis was born December 20, 1945 in Charleston, SC to the late Isaac and Edith Mae Tarrence Waters. She retired from Champion Lab, York. SC. Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her daughter Angela Diane Davis.
Surviving are her loving husband Gary Donald Davis, Sr. and two daughters Aimee Scoggins (Chris) of York and Christina Childers (Joseph) of York; Gary Davis Jr. (Chrystal) of Clover; sister Betsy Hendricks (Tony) of Charleston, SC; brother Ike Waters (Renae) of Chester; twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Davis.
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
Published in The Herald on Apr. 17, 2019