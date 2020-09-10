Mrs. Daisy Marie Chisholm of 1121 Pearson Drive, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center. Survivors include son, David Michael Chisholm of Burlington, NC; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; one sister, Lizzie Austin of Burlington, NC; and three brothers, Oday Mickel (Mary) of Jacksonville, FL, Divinity Mickel (Ernestine) of Spartanburg, SC, and Thomas Mickel (Patricia) of Rock Hill. Viewing will be 4-6 pm Saturday at Robinson Funeral Home.
