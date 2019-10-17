Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dan Weaver. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Daniel L. Weaver, 80, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Revs. Tim Boan and Bernie Lewis officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.



Born in Bessemer City, NC, Mr. Weaver was the son of the late Robert Lee Weaver and the late Sally Brown Weaver. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Tommy Weaver and Donald Weaver, who was his twin. He was a retired US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was also retired from Roberts Paint Company with 30 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, watching NASCAR and old westerns, listening to gospel music and gardening. He was a member of Rock Hill Masonic Lodge #385 and the Military Order of the Purple Heart.



Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Linda Hart Weaver; his children, Daniel (Polly) Weaver Jr. of Fort Mill, Debbie Weaver Freeman of Rock Hill, David Scott (Lori) Weaver of Rock Hill and Kathi Weaver (Chuck) Ross of Fort Mill; his grandchildren, Ashlei, Brian, Hana, Andrew, Hailei, Lane, Paizlei and Bailei; his great-grandchildren, Liam, Brinlei and Tyson; his brother, Benny (Bobbie) Weaver; and several special nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Weaver's name to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675 or online at ; or to Quilts of Valor Foundation, Group #13471, PO Box 191, Winterset, IA 50273.



Condolences may be made at

