Daniel Ashworth
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel "Goober" Matthew Ashworth, 57, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center.

Mr. Ashworth was born January 7, 1963 in Chester, South Carolina to the late James Hill Ashworth and Gracie Carolyn Cooper.

Mr. Ashworth is survived by his partner, Patricia Bellue of Rock Hill, SC; his daughters, Kelli Ashworth of Rock Hill and Lisa Ashworth of Columbia, SC; his step-sons Andy Bellue (Alicia) and Matt Ballard (April) of Rock Hill, SC; his brother, Andy Ashworth (Cindy) of Edgemoor, SC; his sister, Amy Funderburk (Keith) of Edgemoor, SC; and four grandchildren, Brittany Taylor, Mason Reeder, Mikayla Anderson and Karlee Anderson.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 6pm to 7:30pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel on 2133 Ebenezer Road in Rock Hill, SC.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association at PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Condolences may be made to the Ashworth family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved