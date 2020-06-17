Daniel "Goober" Matthew Ashworth, 57, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center.
Mr. Ashworth was born January 7, 1963 in Chester, South Carolina to the late James Hill Ashworth and Gracie Carolyn Cooper.
Mr. Ashworth is survived by his partner, Patricia Bellue of Rock Hill, SC; his daughters, Kelli Ashworth of Rock Hill and Lisa Ashworth of Columbia, SC; his step-sons Andy Bellue (Alicia) and Matt Ballard (April) of Rock Hill, SC; his brother, Andy Ashworth (Cindy) of Edgemoor, SC; his sister, Amy Funderburk (Keith) of Edgemoor, SC; and four grandchildren, Brittany Taylor, Mason Reeder, Mikayla Anderson and Karlee Anderson.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 6pm to 7:30pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel on 2133 Ebenezer Road in Rock Hill, SC.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association at PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Condolences may be made to the Ashworth family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.