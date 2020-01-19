Daniel Joseph McLaughlin, "Dan", 52, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Atrium Health - Main in Charlotte, NC, surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 22, 1967 in Point Pleasant, NJ, son of Carol (Visceglia) McLaughlin of Charlotte and the late Jerome Michael McLaughlin.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanie.
Dan graduated from the University of Maryland and the Temple School of Dentistry. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a Full Commander serving in Iraq on the USS Bataan. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, he became a partner at Piedmont Dental Partners until his retirement. A loving and devoted father, son, brother and friend, he will be deeply missed.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughters, Danielle "Dani" McLaughlin and Alicia "Allie" McLaughlin of Fort Mill; sister, Geri Mullinix and husband, Dan of Fort Mill; and former wife, Laura McLaughlin and husband, Dan Capone of Fort Mill.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, January 20, 2020 at Palmetto Funeral Home with military honors rendered by the United States Navy and American Legion. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dan's memory to: Jefferson University, Dr. Sato / Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, 125 S. 9th Street, Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107 or online at: Jefferson.edu/SupportUvealMelanoma.
Online condolences may be directed to: www.palmettofh.com.
Palmetto Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Fort Mill (803.802.7788) is assisting the family.
