Mr. Daniel Lewis Lynch, age 89, died peacefully at his home on July 13, 2019 in Tega Cay, SC.



Dan Lynch was born June 02, 1930 in Cedar Falls, IA to William D. and Cornelia Woolverton Lynch. Dan is a graduate of Northwestern University in Evanston, IL earning both an undergraduate and masters degree in music. Dan's military service, as a member of the WestPoint band, was a further reflection of his passion for music



Dan married Sara Chancellor of Pottstown, PA on October 20, 1956. They raised five children Marianna (Annie), Steve, Lanette, Alyssa, and Serena.



Dan was an accomplished cellist and studied with the pre-eminent cellist Pablo Casals in Puerto Rico. He also studied with acclaimed cellists Dudley Powers in Chicago, IL and Bernard Greenhouse in New York City. Dan played assistant principle cellist in the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in Dallas, TX for 12 years and principle cellist in the Tacoma Symphony.



As a faculty member at Washington State University music department Dan taught the cello. Dan later furthered his teaching career at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma Washington.



Along with his musical talent Dan was an accomplished artist. Both corporate and private clients throughout the world have acquired his art. One of the highlights of his artistic endeavors included having his own art gallery in Carmel, CA.



Since living in his home in Tega Cay, SC, Dan's passion for painting and writing dominated his time.



Dan is survived by his five children and their spouses Marianna and Ron Melton of Charlotte, NC, Steve and Carmen Lynch of Puyallup WA, Lanette Lynch of Tega Cay, SC, Alyssa Bowling of Wylie, TX, Serena Edgmon of Decatur TX and his sister, Janet Cline of Sun City, FL.



Dan's grandchildren include Steven Tyler Lynch of Washington, DC, Samuel Evan Lynch of NYC, NY, Mary Melton Lockhart of Greenville, SC, Anna Rebecca Melton of Charlotte, NC, Mark Andrew Melton of Coeur D'Alene, ID, Reid Daniel Edgmon and Samantha Marie Edgmon of Decatur, TX, Austin Bowling and Taylor Bowling of Wylie, TX.



Dan was preceded in death by his wife Sara Chancellor Lynch, his parents, William and Cornelia Lynch, and his brother Richard Lynch.



Above all else, Dan loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and his family is thrilled that he now sees him face to face.



A graveside service will be held at Philadelphia United Methodist Church in Fort Mill, SC on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10 AM.



Online condolences may be sent to



Palmetto Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2049 Carolina Place Drive Ft. Mill, SC is serving the family of Mr. Lynch.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Providence Care Hospice, 1736 Old York Rd, York, SC 29745.

