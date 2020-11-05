1/1
Daniel Oliver Sutton Sr.
Daniel Oliver Sutton, Sr.
November 1, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Daniel Oliver Sutton Sr., age 70 of Rock Hill, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020, at the Wayne T Patrick Hospice House of Lewy Body Dementia. Loving father of Daniel Oliver Sutton Jr (Jessica) and Paul Russell Sutton (Diana). Proud Grandfather of Daniel III, Josalin, Madison, Cassidy, Adaline, Karigan, Russell, and Tristan. Brother of Fred Sutton and the late Wilton Sutton. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
He was born in Greenville, SC, and was a resident and later board member for the Boys Home of the South. He attained his undergraduate degree in economics at Wofford College and went on to earn an MBA from LSU. He served in the US Army before starting his career in the banking industry. After 9 years in banking he went to work at B&B Distributors for 32 years as a General Manager and Vice President. He was owner operator of Brands Party Shop on Cherry Rd in Rock Hill for many years. He served on the Rock Hill Housing Authority board for over 30 years and had a tremendous passion for helping others afford housing and improving their life. He served as leader for Order of Elks in Rock Hill and a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill.
Dan was an avid golfer and found great joy playing at Rock Hill Country Club where he was a member. He had an intelligent smile, love for the written word, a great sense of humor, a sense of adventure fulfilled through his love of travel and cars, and a witty response always at the ready. Dan valued personal connections and small things in life such as a handwritten note. His generous spirit was ever focused on sharing and giving to others. He had a tremendously kind, thoughtful, and generous heart and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A private, family only "Celebration of Life" will be held due to COVID-19 precautions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made "in memory" to the Lewy Body Dementia Association either online https://www.lbda.org/donate or via mail:
912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047


Published in The Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.
1 entry
November 4, 2020
Dan, you quickly became a treasured friend; one that I will never forget! You made a life long impression for those who came to know you as I did! Thank you for all the wonderful conversations and laughs we shared!! You are truly 1 in a million and I can not wait to see you again beyond those pearly white gates!!
See you later my dear friend for now & sending you all my genuine love!
Barbara Campbell
Friend
