Mr. Daniel Timothy Lewis, Jr., 83, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at the home of his daughter, Deborah Turney.



Graveside funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, May 24, 2019 at Forest Hills Cemetery, Old York Highway, Rock Hill with Reverend Joey Nelms officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service at the cemetery.



Mr. Lewis was born August 31, 1935 to the late Daniel Timothy Lewis, Sr. and the late Ruby Inez Nettles Lewis. Mr. Lewis was a US Army veteran, a member of the Hejaz Crescent Shrine Club and Corinthian Masonic Lodge #416. He retired from Celanese Corporation and the City of Rock Hill Sanitation Department.



Mr. Lewis is survived by his wife, Dianna Patterson Lewis; his son, Danny Lewis of Rock Hill; his daughters, Deborah L. Turney, Tammie Mangrum, Robyn Boan, Kimberly Mangrum all of Rock Hill, Shelia Mangrum (Jake Tollison) of Wilkesboro, NC; his 12 grandchildren, Timothy Putman, Jennifer Mangrum, David Blair, Danielle Williams, Aleshia Mangrum, Jessica Boan, Lindsey Lewis, Matthew Turney, Troy Lewis, Preston Darby, Drew Turney, Maddux Mangrum; 16 great-grandchildren; his brother, Milton Ackerman (Netta) of Moncks Corner, SC; his sisters, Geneva Moore (Danny) of Box Springs, GA, Geraldine Edeker (Donnie) of Alabama, Audrey Fatzinger (Bill) of Florida. Mr. Lewis was preceded in death by his son, Charles Lewis; his daughter, Bobbie Mangrum; his brother, James Lewis; two sisters, Virgie Wilkerson and Mary Beasley.



The family requests that memorials be made to , 950 West Faris Street, Greenville, SC 29605.



