Danny Blair Roberts, 70, of York passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
He was the owner/ operator of Roberts Lawn Care Service and he served in the United States Marine Corp.
Danny was born September 20, 1949 to the late Paul Roberts and Jackie Schiffer.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Swett Roberts, daughters, Jackie McDowell (Bruce McDowell), Marilyn Roberts, Michelle Foster (Ron Foster), son, Michael Roberts, grand children, Stephanie Roberts, Kaitlyn McDowell, Kristopher Parker, Brandon Parker, Dakota Tallman, Montana Tallman, Dorrian Roberts, Sophia Roberts, Aiden Freberg, Ethan Freberg, Emma Freberg, brother, Danny Schiffer and sister Lisa Alsip (Bob Alsip).
Memorials may be made to Autism Awareness, 2111 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 401, Arlington, VA, 22201.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneral home.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Roberts family.
Published in The Herald on May 8, 2020