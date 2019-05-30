Mr. Danny Leroy Harris, 65, of Clover, SC, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Clover with Military Rites.
Mr. Harris was born March 22, 1954 in Marion, OH to the late William J. and Virginia Mae Morgan Harris. He was a U. S. Marine Veteran and a Correction's Officer with the State of Ohio.
Survivors are his wife Tangela Stiltner Harris; sons Daniel Harris, Jarod Harris, Matthew Harris; brothers Bill Harris, Chuck Harris, Jim Harris; and grandchildren Hailey, Tabitha, Gracelynn, Chloey, and Addison.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Harris.
Published in The Herald on May 30, 2019