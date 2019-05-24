Mr. Danny Joe Puckett, 55 years old, laid down his heavy burdens at CaroMont Health in Gastonia on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Danny is survived by the love of his life, Helene Neely of York. She will forever mourn the loss of her beloved soul mate. He is also survived by his son, Wesley Puckett of Pennsylvania, his sister, Alethea (Lisa) Puckett Totherow (Kenny) of York and his nephew, John Totherow. Danny was preceded in death by his beloved parents, John Joe Puckett and Lucille Humphries Puckett. A memorial service for family and friends is planned for Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The memorial will be held at the Clover Church of the Nazarene, 102 Hagans Street, Clover, SC. The service will be officiated by Pastor Brett Boykin. Flowers may be sent to Faith Funeral Home.

