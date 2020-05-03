Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Lee Bryson. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date Graveside service Private To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Danny Lee Bryson, 64, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 as the results of an automobile accident. Danny was born on January 12, 1956 in Newton, NC and the son of the late Joseph B. Bryson and the late Delores Waters Bryson. He became a lifelong resident of Rock Hill, SC.



Danny spent most of his career at the Bowater Paper Mill in Catawba where he served as an operator of Coating and Prep area. He was admired and respected by his co- worker who trusted him as a union representative for many years.



He was best known for his adventurous lifestyle whether it was driving sports cars of dirt track racing. He was an avid motorcyclist who participated in numerous charity events and was universally knows by the motorcycle community in the region. Although an expert rider, he survived several mishaps only to recover and begin riding again.



The same can be said for his other passion, skydiving. With over 1,000 freefall parachute jumps to his credit, he never had to deploy his reserve parachute causing him to be widely regarded as incredibly lucky. He was a member of the Carolina Skydiving Team, LLC, a parachute demonstration team, and jumped into numerous events including football games at the University of South Carolina and the Rock Hill Come See Me festival. He also participated in a risky offshoot of skydiving, BASE jumping, usually from the New River Gorge Bridge in West Virginia. Again, he survived some hair-raising episodes in that endeavor.



As the son of a veteran, Danny had a deep devotion to the American Legion and was an active member of the American Legion Frank Roach Post 34 in Rock Hill. He served on the Honor Guard for many years and supported the Legion in a variety of activities. He expressed his patriotism by helping others whether it involved motorcycle rides veterans or unselfishly assisting at Legion events.



A private graveside service will be held for Danny with a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Danny's name to the American Legion Frank Roach Post #34, Honor Guard, 524 Heckle Blvd. Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Danny is survived by his brother, Billy Bryson and his wife, Sandy of Brookshire, TX; his special friend, Crystal R. Williams of Rock Hill; his girlfriend, Diane Bursey of Rock Hill; and his nephew, Tim Keener and his wife, Shelley and daughter, Laura of Katy, TX.



Danny will be remembered by all who knew him as an honorable, loyal and trustworthy friend who could be counted on to come to the aid of those who needed help. His sense of humor, his affection for others, and his fearless adventurous spirit will be missed by all.



Mr. Danny Lee Bryson, 64, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 as the results of an automobile accident. Danny was born on January 12, 1956 in Newton, NC and the son of the late Joseph B. Bryson and the late Delores Waters Bryson. He became a lifelong resident of Rock Hill, SC.Danny spent most of his career at the Bowater Paper Mill in Catawba where he served as an operator of Coating and Prep area. He was admired and respected by his co- worker who trusted him as a union representative for many years.He was best known for his adventurous lifestyle whether it was driving sports cars of dirt track racing. He was an avid motorcyclist who participated in numerous charity events and was universally knows by the motorcycle community in the region. Although an expert rider, he survived several mishaps only to recover and begin riding again.The same can be said for his other passion, skydiving. With over 1,000 freefall parachute jumps to his credit, he never had to deploy his reserve parachute causing him to be widely regarded as incredibly lucky. He was a member of the Carolina Skydiving Team, LLC, a parachute demonstration team, and jumped into numerous events including football games at the University of South Carolina and the Rock Hill Come See Me festival. He also participated in a risky offshoot of skydiving, BASE jumping, usually from the New River Gorge Bridge in West Virginia. Again, he survived some hair-raising episodes in that endeavor.As the son of a veteran, Danny had a deep devotion to the American Legion and was an active member of the American Legion Frank Roach Post 34 in Rock Hill. He served on the Honor Guard for many years and supported the Legion in a variety of activities. He expressed his patriotism by helping others whether it involved motorcycle rides veterans or unselfishly assisting at Legion events.A private graveside service will be held for Danny with a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Danny's name to the American Legion Frank Roach Post #34, Honor Guard, 524 Heckle Blvd. Rock Hill, SC 29730.Danny is survived by his brother, Billy Bryson and his wife, Sandy of Brookshire, TX; his special friend, Crystal R. Williams of Rock Hill; his girlfriend, Diane Bursey of Rock Hill; and his nephew, Tim Keener and his wife, Shelley and daughter, Laura of Katy, TX.Danny will be remembered by all who knew him as an honorable, loyal and trustworthy friend who could be counted on to come to the aid of those who needed help. His sense of humor, his affection for others, and his fearless adventurous spirit will be missed by all.

