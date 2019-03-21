Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Sisk. View Sign

Mr. Danny Jerome Sisk, 62, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Pastor Earl Ogburn officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.



Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mr. Sisk was the son of Ruth Carpenter Stokes and the late Jacob Herman Sisk. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne Sisk, Steve Sisk and Jacob Sisk. He worked for Bill at MAACO and enjoyed working on cars, riding motorcycles, doing burnouts and spending time with his family. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.



Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Amanda Sue Tillman Sisk; his son, Danny Christopher (Emily) Sisk of Chester, SC; his daughters, Tina Michelle Morrow (Reggie Curtis) and Dana Marie Sisk, both of Chester, SC; his grandchildren, Taylor (Trevor), Breanna (Gavin), Dani, Tyler and Seth; his great-grandson, Bentley; his brothers, Ricky (Patty) Sisk, Gene (Cindy) Sisk and Lester (Debbie) Sisk; and his sisters, Sandra (James) Johnson and Mary Ellen Childers.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Sisk's name to the Levine Cancer Institute, 10650 Park Rd., #420, Charlotte, NC 28210 or to Hospice and Palliative Care Palmetto Region, 1057 Red Ventures Dr, Ste 150, Fort Mill, SC 29707.



www.greenefuneralhome.net

