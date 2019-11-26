Denver "Danny" Daniel Taylor, 68, of York, SC, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 peacefully at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church in Hickory Grove, SC, with the Reverends Richard Brown and Ray Long officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Bratton Funeral Home.
Danny was born on November 27, 1950 in York, SC. He was the son of the late Herman Clee Taylor and Louise Childers Haas. He worked as a Foreman for Southeastern Industries and was a member of Unity Baptist Church.
Danny is survived by his wife, Janice Martin Taylor, son, Rodney Taylor (Carol), daughters, Angela Rash (Barry), Jessica Atchley (JP) and seven grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Taylor.
In memory of Danny, memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church, PO Box 275 Hickory Grove, SC 29717.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 26, 2019