Dara Washington

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dara Washington.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Dara Washington, 42, died December 4, 2019. His survivors include his wife, Rosalind Blakeney-Washington; children, Dari'Yana and Dillon; step-children, Antonio Staton, Adrienne Black, and Calvin Blakeney (Shayla); parents, Richard Bryant (Barbara) and Sharon Brown; sister, Amanda Jones (Anthony); mother-in-law, Christine Hailey Blakeney; niece, Shakeisha Brown and 7 grands. Memorial service will be held 1pm Saturday at Robinson Funeral Home in Rock Hill, SC.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.