Mr. Dara Washington, 42, died December 4, 2019. His survivors include his wife, Rosalind Blakeney-Washington; children, Dari'Yana and Dillon; step-children, Antonio Staton, Adrienne Black, and Calvin Blakeney (Shayla); parents, Richard Bryant (Barbara) and Sharon Brown; sister, Amanda Jones (Anthony); mother-in-law, Christine Hailey Blakeney; niece, Shakeisha Brown and 7 grands. Memorial service will be held 1pm Saturday at Robinson Funeral Home in Rock Hill, SC.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 20, 2019