Mr. Dardo Bentos-Pereira, 74, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Bentos-Pereira was born in Montevideo, Uruguay was the son of the late Eriberto Bentos-Pereira and the late Josefa Bentos-Pereira.

Mr. Bentos-Pereira is survived by his spouse, Delly Bentos-Pereira; his sons, Fabian (Roxana) Bentos-Pereira, Jair Bentos-Pereira, and Gerardo (Margaret) Bentos-Pereira; and his seven grandchildren.

There will be no services for Mr. Bentos-Pereira.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
