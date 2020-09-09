Mr. Dardo Bentos-Pereira, 74, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Bentos-Pereira was born in Montevideo, Uruguay was the son of the late Eriberto Bentos-Pereira and the late Josefa Bentos-Pereira.
Mr. Bentos-Pereira is survived by his spouse, Delly Bentos-Pereira; his sons, Fabian (Roxana) Bentos-Pereira, Jair Bentos-Pereira, and Gerardo (Margaret) Bentos-Pereira; and his seven grandchildren.
There will be no services for Mr. Bentos-Pereira.
