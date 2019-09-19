Darlene Efird (1966 - 2019)
Service Information
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC
29745
(803)-684-1880
Obituary
Darlen Jacobs Efird, 53, of York, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her home.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 PM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home.

Darlene was born on February 2, 1966 in Scottland County, NC. She was the daughter of the late Sam Jacobs and Earlene Jacobs Harr.

She is survived by her daughter Amanda Nicole Sanderson, sister, Marlita Locklear, brothers, David Jacobs, and Phillip Jacobs, and special friend, Marty Lewis.

In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, James "Rusty" Efird, and brother, Chris Jacobs.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Efird family.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
