The funeral service will be held at 4 PM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Clover, SC, with the Reverends Barry Yates and Alex Stevenson officiating. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery in Clover. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 3-4 PM.



Dolly was born on March 1, 1948 in Kings Mountain, NC. She was the one of five closely-knit little girls, and also a twin. She was extremely bright all through school and graduated with honors to go on to attend nursing school. Later, she worked in the account services department at Bell South for many years. Dolly married Joe Yancy Killian in 1976 and the raised their son, Bryan Matthew Killian, in Clover, SC. Together, they owned Auto Body Shop where Dolly became famous for her love of people and delicious peanut butter pound cakes. She was a supportive light to everyone around her. She was particularly proud when her son advanced through the highest ranks of Boy Scouts to become an Eagle Scout. Dolly was active in the Order of the Eastern Star for many years and is still a member. Her faith in God was strong and she attended First United Methodist Church in Clover. Upon retirement, she and Joe relocated to York, SC, where they founded the Killian Carolinas Farms specializing in high-quality Charolais. Dolly was often spotted outside gardening as she loved all animals and flowers.



At the center of her life, Dolly's full heart belonged to her son Bryan and three grandsons: Yancy, Andrew and Avery. She adored them and spoke daily about her dreams for their future.



Everyone who knew Dolly will miss her kindness, bottomless generosity, her unabashed love, courageous heart and her wonderful laugh.



Dolly is survived by her son, Bryan Matthew Killian (Amy), grandchildren, Yancy Killian, Andrew Killian, John Avery Killian, step grandchildren, Preston Jonas, Meagan Bolin, sisters, Brenda O. Humphries (Charles), Linda O. Moss (Larry), Marlene Oliver, and longtime caregiver, Linda Lawson.



Dolly was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Oliver and Guy Nell Robinson Oliver, her husband, Joe Yancy Killian, and sister, Chris "Billie" Oliver Peterson.



Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 124 Bethel St. Clover, SC 29710.



