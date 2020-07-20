Mrs. Frances Darlene Moon, 58, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Lando Baptist Church, with Rev. Larry Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Lando Cemetery.
Born in Chester, SC, Mrs. Moon was the daughter of Mary Frances Outen Payne of Rock Hill and the late Grady L. Payne, whom she loved very much and they were her heroes. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Frankie Payne. She worked for Randolph Yarns. She loved her kids and grandkids with all her heart and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a great aunt and sister and was fun to be around. She always had your back.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 39 years, Darryl Moon; her sons, Michael Moon and Jeremy Moon, both of Rock Hill; her daughter, Megan Moon of Rock Hill; five grandchildren; and her sisters, Linda P. (Tim) Kee and Debra Charles, both of Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 am-10:45 am on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Lando Baptist Church.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.