Darling A. Worthy Hackett 84, of New York and formerly of Sharon Thompson Quarter Community of Chester Co. passed away on Tues. April 7, 2020 in Long Island New York. Born in Chester Co. June 27, 1935, daughter of the late Douglas Sr. Vera Worthy Ollie. Survivors are 2 daughters: Kimberly Pizzo (Joseph) and Phyllis Worthy, 8 sisters: Addie Keith, Arie Williams, Brenda Smith, Fronie Cunningham, Lela Dixon (Robert), Linda Brice, Minnie McClain (Leonard), and Pauline Byers, 2 brothers: Douglas Craig, Jr. ,(Mary) and Roger Craig, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Craig (Gloria), and a sister, Bessie Lee Able. Condolences can be sent to the family in c/o Kim Pizzo, P.O. Box 7876, Hicksville, NY 1180. King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery Street, Chester, SC is in charge of local announcement.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 17, 2020