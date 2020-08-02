Darrell Adams

Mr. Darrell Curtis Adams, 53, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Rd., Rock Hill. The family will greet friends immediately following the service.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Adams was the son of Curtis Kelly Adams and Brenda Parris Adams of Rock Hill. He was a manager for Dollar Tree. He enjoyed sports and was a huge Gamecock fan; he liked race cars; but especially enjoyed family time.
Surviving are his wife, Rachel Eudy Adams; his daughters, Chelsey Adams of Lancaster, Karlee Adams and Kelly Adams, both of Rock Hill; and his sister, Janet (Delane) Duncan of Catawba.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Adams's name to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children
, 950 W. Faris St., Greenville, SC, 29605.

