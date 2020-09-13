1/1
Darrell Lee Peek
Darrell Lee Peek, 61, of Catawba, SC passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles D. Peek and Helen Parker Peek.

Born in Rock Hill, SC, Darrell graduated from Rock Hill High School in 1977 and was most recently employed with Comporium Communications as a Locator.

Darrell enjoyed fly fishing, music, playing tennis, but loved his family most of all.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Melanie Horton Peek; son, Brandon Peek (Christina) of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Regan Horgan (Max) of Apex, NC; step-children, Justin Prior of Rock Hill, Bria Prior of Kershaw, SC; sisters, Diane Huey (Bob) of Pisgah Forest, NC, and Cathy Smith (Pat) of Rock Hill; brother, David Peek (Jody) of Edgemoor, SC; 11 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, that he adored.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
