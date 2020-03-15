Mr. Darrell Ligon Steele, 84, of Rock Hill passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Marshall, NC.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, March 16, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road. With Rev. Cecil Pruitt officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Steele was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie Greer Steele and Marjorie Ligon Steele; and his sister, Betty Jean Hoffman. He was retired from the City Of Rock Hill Water Plant, he was a Mason, and served in Army National Guard. He loved the Lord and was a gifted gardener.
Surviving include his daughters, Paula Marie Fields, Sammie Jane Friday, Martha Ellen Steele all of Weaverville, NC, and Katherine Dawn Steele of Swannanoa, NC; sister, Lucille Steele Campbell of Rock Hill; four granddaughters; one great granddaughter; two great grandsons; his loyal and devoted friend, Evelyn Rayfield; and longtime friend Bill Redick.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is serving the family. Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on Mar. 15, 2020