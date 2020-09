In Loving Memory of Darryl Harvey, 56, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Atrium Hospital in Pineville, NC.Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Greater Bethlehem Baptist Church, 601 Joe Louis Street, Fort Mill, SC with Bishop Carlwell Culp officiating. Darryl's ashes will be scattered around fruit trees he and Sally planted in Mississippi. The family is requesting casual attire and no flowers please. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.