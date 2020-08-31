1/
Darryl Whittington
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Darryl Wayne Whittington, 70, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

The funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel with Rev. Chris Bowers officiating. Burial will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 2pm.

Born in Conway, SC, Mr. Whittington was the son of the late Henry Cecil Whittington and the late Dafney Brock Whittington. He enjoyed music and playing the guitar. He was a member of the band "The Scribes"; was an avid Gamecock fan and a history fanatic. He was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are his sister, Marcie (Stanley) Robinson of Rock Hill; and his bestie, Tracey Mobley.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-10:45am on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 E. White St., Rock Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Whittington's name to Greene Funeral Home, PO Box 37537, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Burial
02:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved