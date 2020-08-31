Mr. Darryl Wayne Whittington, 70, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.
The funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel with Rev. Chris Bowers officiating. Burial will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 2pm.
Born in Conway, SC, Mr. Whittington was the son of the late Henry Cecil Whittington and the late Dafney Brock Whittington. He enjoyed music and playing the guitar. He was a member of the band "The Scribes"; was an avid Gamecock fan and a history fanatic. He was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are his sister, Marcie (Stanley) Robinson of Rock Hill; and his bestie, Tracey Mobley.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-10:45am on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 E. White St., Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Whittington's name to Greene Funeral Home, PO Box 37537, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
