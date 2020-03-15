Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Davey Gregory. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Davey Lyle Gregory Charlotte, NC - Davey Lyle Gregory, 69, stepped into the arms of the Lord on March 11, 2020. He heard the Lord call his name, leaving behind so many that loved him. Surviving are his devoted wife of 30 years, Donna Howard Gregory of Charlotte, daughters; Michele Dixon (Gene), Beth Freeman (Rion), Stephanie Gray (Atley), of Rock Hill, step daughters; Angie Davis (Andy), Kim Harrelson (Frankie), eleven grandchildren; Frankie, Hailey, Parker, Payton, Luke, Kallah, Alexis, Brayden, Rylan, Jude, and Landon, sisters; Cindy Collins, and Susan Banks. Dave's faith never waivered during the twenty years of struggles with his health. His hand, and heart were always extended to his family, and friends. In the past years, you would always see him at his best when a good shag song was playing, or the Gaither's singing Amazing Grace. Family was at the core of his heart. Always telling others about his daughters, grandchildren, and taking his best girl, Donna, out on a Saturday night, making his life content. Dave retired from Bowater Paper Mill after 30 years of service. His friends will recall laughter, and a fun sense of humor. A service to celebrate Dave's life will be held on March 16, at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, Charlotte, NC at 12:00 p.m., with Reverend Arnold Kessler officiating. Prior to the service, family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. Dave has a healthy new body, and would never trade places with us, for he has seen the Master's face.

