YORK - David Allen Kowalski, 60, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Carolina Baptist Church in Clover with Pastor Mitch Prosser officiating.
Born January 11, 1959 in Long Island, NY, Dave was a son of the late John Kowalski and Della Hulen Kowalski.
Dave is survived by his wife Deborah "Debbie" Dowling, and brother John Kowalski of Virginia. He will be greatly missed and was loved by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Dr, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 22, 2019