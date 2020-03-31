Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Arnold "Arnold" Thomas Sr.. View Sign Service Information Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill 975 Riverview Road Rock Hill , SC 29730 (803)-980-7444 Send Flowers Obituary

Arnold was born in Rock Hill, SC and grew up in Fort Mill, SC. He graduated from Fort Mill High School, lettering in Football in 1961. He joined the U.S Army/National Guard after high school. He spent 33 years at Duke Energy at the Lake Wylie dam. His three year battle with ALS ended peacefully at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents Golden C. and Mildred C. Thomas and Brother; Brent Thomas (Pam). He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Charlene Lee Thomas; daughter; Tracy T. Dickson (Brian), son; David Arnold, Jr. (Dani) and his grandchildren, Callie Love (17), Lily Faith (17), Ellie Kate (15) and Charlie Vaughn(10); and, sister Dianne Holt. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed being outdoors. He loved his church, Sisk Memorial, where he served as deacon for over 25 years. He went on many mission trips and enjoyed helping others. Three of his mission trips were to Haiti to help build churches and schools back in the 1980's. He loved his family fiercely and his faith never wavered. He was an amazing Husband, Father, Grandfather, and, Father in Law. Always ready to tell a story, offer instruction or share a joke. He spent his free time watching sports and baseball was his favorite. His father played minor league baseball in the 1930's for the Chicago Cubs. The family is asking in lieu of flowers please send donations to the ALS Foundation for Life.

Arnold was born in Rock Hill, SC and grew up in Fort Mill, SC. He graduated from Fort Mill High School, lettering in Football in 1961. He joined the U.S Army/National Guard after high school. He spent 33 years at Duke Energy at the Lake Wylie dam. His three year battle with ALS ended peacefully at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents Golden C. and Mildred C. Thomas and Brother; Brent Thomas (Pam). He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Charlene Lee Thomas; daughter; Tracy T. Dickson (Brian), son; David Arnold, Jr. (Dani) and his grandchildren, Callie Love (17), Lily Faith (17), Ellie Kate (15) and Charlie Vaughn(10); and, sister Dianne Holt. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed being outdoors. He loved his church, Sisk Memorial, where he served as deacon for over 25 years. He went on many mission trips and enjoyed helping others. Three of his mission trips were to Haiti to help build churches and schools back in the 1980's. He loved his family fiercely and his faith never wavered. He was an amazing Husband, Father, Grandfather, and, Father in Law. Always ready to tell a story, offer instruction or share a joke. He spent his free time watching sports and baseball was his favorite. His father played minor league baseball in the 1930's for the Chicago Cubs. The family is asking in lieu of flowers please send donations to the ALS Foundation for Life. Alsfoundation.org Or, Sisk Memorial Baptist Church of Fort Mill, SC. Published in The Herald on Mar. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close