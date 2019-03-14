David B. Ferrell (1952 - 2019)
David Ferrell, age 64, passed away March 10, 2019. Born in Chester, he was the son of the late Dewey L. & Sarah McAbee Ferrell. David is survived by his fiancee, Betty Dover, of the home; brothers, Larry and Russell Ferrell; sisters, Helen Langley and Melanie Ferrell; and numerous grandchildren.

David was a business partner in T&D Construction in Chester.

A gathering of friends and family will be held 1:00pm, Saturday March 16, 2019 in the chapel of Pollard Funeral Home. Online condolences may be signed at pollard-funeralhome.com
Funeral Home
Pollard Funeral Home
115 York Street
Chester, SC 29706
(803) 385-3168
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
