Service Information Parker Funeral Home 870 Saluda Street Rock Hill , SC 29730 (803)-329-1414

David Burns Dellinger "Worm", age of 55, of 5109 Valleymere Road, S.C. passed on Monday, October 7, 2019 at his residence. He was born on October 27, 1963 to John Dellinger and Linda (Ellen) Dellinger in Rock Hill, S.C. in York County. He is preceded in death by his son, JD Dellinger; grandmother, Irene Dellinger. He is survived by his wife, Ronna Dellinger; son, Jarrett Dellinger (Danielle); brother, John John Dellinger; sister, Lori Whisonant (Jeff); 11 grandchildren; multiple nieces, and nephews. He was an avid fisherman, loved motorcycles, going to drag races, music. He loved his family, with all his heart. David cherished each and every one of his friends. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 34, 524 Heckle Blvd, Rock Hill S.C. Family will receive friends at the post at 1:30 p.m. with services to follow, and in addition we will receive friends at other times at the home. In lieu of flowers donate to Hospice Care. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





