David E. Wylie 58, of Maryland and formerly of Chester SC, passed away on Sun. May 26, 2019 at Columbia University Medical Center in Maryland. Funeral service will be held on Sat. June 1, 2019 at 11:00am at Nichols-Bethel United Methodist Church, in Odenton, Maryland. Burial will follow in Meadow Ridge Memorial Park in Maryland. Born in Chester Co. he was the son of the late George Wylie and Rosa Lee Dixon Wylie. He was a 1978 graduate of Chester High School and was a U.S. Army Veteran. Survivors are his wife Debra Walker Wylie two daughters, Courtney Wylie and Devin Wylie, and two grandchildren all of Severn Maryland, three sisters, Sarah W. Brown, Baltimore Maryland, Linda R. Wylie, Rock Hill SC, and Shirley W. Boyd, Chester SC, one brother, Nathaniel Wylie, Edgemoor SC. The family will receive friends on Friday May 31, 2019 from 4-6pm at Howell Funeral Home in Jessup Maryland. King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC, is in charge of local announcements.

