David Westbrook Ellwanger SARASOTA, FL - David Westbrook Ellwanger, 77, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Mr. Ellwanger was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 25, 1942, the son of the late Lawrence Bernard and Evelyn Woodside Ellwanger. After graduating from Rock Hill High School in 1960, he attended Georgia Institute of Technology, graduating in 1964. He was employed by Dow Corning, Inc. for 33 years prior to his retirement. He later worked at IBA Consultants, Inc. for his longtime friend, Mark Baker of New York. David is survived by his partner of 18 years, Dr. Thomas McGuire of Sarasota, Florida; his son Mark Ellwanger and wife Kari of Wake Forest, North Carolina, and grandchildren West, Vaden, Darby and Ridge Ellwanger; his daughter Elizabeth Ellwanger Boozer and husband John of Batesburg, South Carolina, and grandchildren Reid and Riley Chandler. He is also survived by many cousins and extended family. In addition to his parents, his brother, Philip Sedwith Ellwanger, predeceased David. David was an active member in his community, sponsoring and serving many organizations in Sarasota, Santa Fe, and New York. He had a special appreciation for the arts and helping those less fortunate. He was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for golf and fly-fishing. He spent every moment he could with his children and grandchildren, family and friends, and traveling around the world with Tom. David touched the lives of many people with his beautiful smile, genuine laugh, and his never-ending generosity. Friends and family are invited to attend a service of remembrance to be held at 10am, Monday, March 2, at St. Boniface Episcopal Church, 5615 Midnight Pass Rd., Sarasota. A visitation with the family will be Sunday, March 1, from 2-4 pm at the SaraBande Club Room, 340 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Those who wish to remember him in a special way may make gifts in his memory to The Youth Shelters and Family Services of Santa Fe, a program that was near and dear to his heart.

