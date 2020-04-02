David Estes "Big Punk" ROCK HILL, SC - David "Big Punk" Estes, 61, passed away on Saturday March 28, 2020. Born in Rock Hill, SC on February 3, 1959, to the late Marion Estes and the late Ann Moss. He was a professional painter and ran his own business. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Beth and daughter Gina. He leaves behind his wife Sheila of 31 years, children Taurie (Danny), Heather (Tommy), Ricky (Christina), Candice (Jon Michael), Lil Heather and Jake (Faith); 14 grandchildren, Skye, Jakobi, Taleigha, Lucky, Autumn, Lexi, Triston, Sarah, Dalton, Jesse James, Emma, Blake, Branson and Heaven; sister Barbara; brothers Timmy and Nick; many nieces and nephews whom he loved. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 2pm at the home, 4444 Turkey Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29730. In lieu of flowers, you may bring a perennial to be planted in his Memorial Garden.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 2, 2020