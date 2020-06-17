Mr. David Lindsey Gillespie, Jr. 63, of York passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 till 3:30 Saturday, June 19, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Rd. Rock Hill, 29732. The burial will be at a later date in Charleston, SC.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Gillespie was preceded in death by his daughter, Lindsay Gillespie; and his parents, David Lindsey Gillespie, Sr. and Mary C. Robinson Gillespie.
Survivors include his son, David Lindsey Gillespie, III of Charleston; brother, Corey Gillespie of Duncan, SC; sisters Lynn McManus of Rock Hill and Lisa Yohman of Boiling Springs, SC; three grandchildren, Aydem Rozier, Piper Gillespie and Kennedy Kurzweg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.