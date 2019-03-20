Mr. David Henry Griffin, 81, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Fort Mill, with Rev. Sally Franklin officiating.
Born in Lancashire, England, Mr. Griffin was the son of the late Ronald Henry Griffin and the late Marjorie Whitehead Griffin. David was a member of the South Carolina Aviation Association, the Young Eagles, the Experimental Aircraft Association, the Edisto Island Yacht Club and was inducted into the South Carolina Aviation Association Hall of Fame in 2014.
Surviving are his wife, Lesley Griffin; his daughters, Belinda (Matt) Cryan of Marblehead, MA and Sally (Mike) Schulte of Atlanta, GA; and his granddaughter, Eilis Caroline Rowe of Atlanta, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Griffin's name to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Greene Funeral Home is assisting the Griffin family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
