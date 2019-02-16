Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Haney Howell. View Sign

Haney Howell, 75, writer, journalist, professor and avid ham radio operator, died February 11 of complications from pneumonia. He was a nationally acclaimed news reporter and producer who brought his love of journalism to the classroom to equip and inspire future broadcasters.



A native of Copperhill, TN, Howell started in radio as a DJ while still in high school, and continued in radio through several southern towns using Dick Dark and Jeff Davis as his air names, before attending Tennessee Wesleyan University. Before he completed his degree, Howell was called up for the draft and spent four years in the



Howell joined an international mission program and drove a VW van from Germany to India traveling down the "hippie highway" through Iran and Afghanistan. Howell worked for CBS news in India, Cambodia and Vietnam as a reporter and bureau chief in theâ€¯late 1970s. He was one of the early television reporters who brought live coverage of the day-to-day operationsâ€¯of the Vietnam Warâ€¯to nightly newscasts.â€¯After the war, Howell worked as charge editor for ABC Radio news in New York before becoming a television field reporter in Denver.



In 1982, Howell returned to CBS as a producer in New York where he met and married Carol Conger Howell. Howell often said that becoming part of her large family was a major turning point in his life. In the mid-1980s, while working at CONUS Communications in Minneapolis, Howell reported on the growing HIV/AIDS crisis, pioneering the use of satellite TV to connect simultaneously HIV/AIDs experts. In 1988â€¯Howellâ€¯joined the faculty in the department of mass communication at Winthrop Universityâ€¯in Rock Hill, SC. In his 24-year tenure, he spearheaded the broadcasting program, started the radio station, advised the student television show and taught news writing. In addition to his work as a faculty member, Howell freelanced with WRHIâ€¯as a sports broadcaster where he served as the lead high school football broadcaster, called several seasons of basketball and worked as the morning news anchor. In 2016, Howell was inducted into the OTSâ€¯Media Groupâ€¯Sports Wall of Fame.



Howell is the author of the novel Roadrunners, set in Cambodia during the Vietnamâ€¯War. He celebrated his 50 years in radio by writing and producing a television documentary "Losing Their Voices" which aired on public television stations around the country and became part of the documentary rotation at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. In 2010, the Radio Television Digital News Directors Association of the Carolinas named the Student Reporter of the Year Award in his honor. In 2011, Howell received the "Honorary Life Membership Award" from the South Carolina Broadcast Association. â€¯



Howell will be remembered by those who knew him as a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother, a wonderful teacher, late-night ham radio operator and a consummate storyteller.



A Memory Service to Celebrate the Life of Howell will be held 2:00pm, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Vivian Moore Carroll Hall, 883 Ebenezer Avenue, Winthrop University Campus, Rock Hill, SC 29733.



Howell is survived by his wife, Carol; children Susan Garrett and Brad (Carol) and Ron Conger; grandchildren Randy (Stephanie) and Shannon Garrett (David),â€¯Dylan and Chelsea Conger, Erica Johnson (Marty) and Brittany Conger; great grandchildren Carly Johnson and Camryn Warner; and sister Mary Louise Howell Landrum. He is pre-deceased by son Jeff Conger and brother Leon Howell.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Haney Howell's honor to Winthrop University, Department of Mass Communication, 219 Johnson Hall, Rock Hill, SC 29733.



