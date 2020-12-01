Pastor David Lewis Chisolm

November 27, 2020

Rock Hill, South Carolina - Pastor David Lewis Chisolm went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020. Viewing will be 5-7pm Tuesday at Robinson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 12:00pm Wednesday at Great Joy Baptist Church in McConnells. Survivors include his beloved wife of 38 years, Rosa Maria Chisolm, of the home; son, David Lewis Chisolm, Jr. (Jessica), and daughter, LaPortia Antoinette Chisolm, both of Rock Hill; 6 grandsons, David L. Chisolm, III and Jorden B. Chisolm, both of York, SC, Carter K. Blake-Chisolm, Tristan B. Blake-Chisolm, Javian A. Chisolm, and Coleson J. Chisolm, all of Rock Hill; 3 brothers, Pastor Jacob L. Chisolm, III (Doris), of Rock Hill, Richard Chisolm (Judie), of Charlotte, NC, and Michael T. Chisolm (Schelika) of Ellicot City, MD; 2 sisters, Ada Perry (James) and Bernice Thrower, both of Rock Hill.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store