Pastor David Lewis Chisolm
November 27, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Pastor David Lewis Chisolm went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020. Viewing will be 5-7pm Tuesday at Robinson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 12:00pm Wednesday at Great Joy Baptist Church in McConnells. Survivors include his beloved wife of 38 years, Rosa Maria Chisolm, of the home; son, David Lewis Chisolm, Jr. (Jessica), and daughter, LaPortia Antoinette Chisolm, both of Rock Hill; 6 grandsons, David L. Chisolm, III and Jorden B. Chisolm, both of York, SC, Carter K. Blake-Chisolm, Tristan B. Blake-Chisolm, Javian A. Chisolm, and Coleson J. Chisolm, all of Rock Hill; 3 brothers, Pastor Jacob L. Chisolm, III (Doris), of Rock Hill, Richard Chisolm (Judie), of Charlotte, NC, and Michael T. Chisolm (Schelika) of Ellicot City, MD; 2 sisters, Ada Perry (James) and Bernice Thrower, both of Rock Hill.


Published in The Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 30, 2020
Marie I'm so sorry to hear about David passing I pray you and your children will remember the good times y'all shared and let the Lord strength you doing these difficult times.Stay strong this is what he would want for y'all.May God bless you now and forever
Margaret Finch
Friend
November 30, 2020
My Deepest condolences to the Chisolm Family, praying your strength in the Lord, Rev. Chisolm was a good person and always showed he cared, may he rest in Heaven.
Gloria Coleman
November 30, 2020
Mrs. Chisolm, we were so heartbroken to hear of the passing of Rev. Chisolm. Please know our thoughts and prayer are with you and your family during your time of bereavement.

Herbert and Sara Robertson, Ridgeway, SC
Sara Robertson
Friend
