Mr. David L. Douglas passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at CMC-Pineville. The funeral service will be 1 PM, Monday at Robinson Funeral Home Chapel of Remembrance with Pastor James Hope, officiating and the Rev. Lavenia Pride, eulogist. Mr. Douglas may be viewed from 5-7 PM, Sunday at Robinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 238 Pitts Rd., Catawba, SC.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 13, 2019