A celebration of life for David "Hollywood" Davis will be held on Monday, May 20th, 11:30am, at Calvary Episcopal Church located at 308 E. Wade St., Wadesboro, NC. Visitation will be held from 9am-11:15am at the church, and the graveside service will be immediately following the church service. "Hollywood" wants the world to know he died May 16, 2019 on his own terms as a result of being hard headed, doing things his way, refusing to follow doctors' orders, and all while being surrounded by family and friends with laughter and love. During the service, friends and family will be invited to share beloved stories of the man who was so much bigger than his 5'8" frame.



David was born the sixth of seven sons to the late Mr Ernest and Mrs Cassie Trull Davis of Peachland, NC, on March 27, 1940 in their family home in Peachland. During his childhood David picked many a cotton fields, plowed with mules, and "broke" countless horses. Growing up David wanted to be a stunt man in Hollywood, hence the nickname Hollywood, and also aspired to be a jockey. Upon graduation, David went to work alongside one of his brothers at Coggins and Coggins, where David vividly remembers Mr. Coggins loaning his car to him so David could get his license. A token of goodwill David always remembered and applied to all aspects of his life for the remainder of his days.



David tried his hand in the manufacturing world, living for a few short months in Charlotte working at the bread factory on N. Tryon Street, but quickly learned the monotony of manufacturing was not for him. Thankfully one of his brothers introduced him to the world of process piping, and his calling from God was recognized. For over 50 years David worked his way up through the ranks of the piping industry starting as a helper and ending his career as the owner and operator of Southern Piedmont Piping.



During that time David met the love of his life, as he put it "the most beautiful woman he had ever seen", Katrenia Mabry Davis. They were married in January of 1975 and by May of 1976, Katrenia gave birth to their first daughter Katrenia Lenelle Davis (White). In 1980 came their second daughter Kristina Louise Davis (Forbes). Because both David and Katrenia were always up for a challenge, in 1983, David being 43 yrs old and Katrenia only 31, they decided to open up their own process piping company, Southern Piedmont Piping. David managed crews totaling over 50 men at times across North and South Carolina, while Katrenia manned the office. They were an unstoppable pair. This was David's crowning achievement. He was able to take all the life lessons such as Mr. Coggins gesture of loaning him his car, and the stern work ethic his dad instilled in him, and pass those lessons along to those he worked alongside in hopes of making their lives better too... just as others had done for him.



David took great pride and passion in his work. He enjoyed everyone he worked with, both coworkers and customers... even the challenging ones gave him great joy in overcoming those obstacles. But his crowning achievement will always be his beautiful wife and two daughters. Everything he did, he did for them, literally sacrificing body and brain to provide "all three of his girls" with everything they could ever ask for. Throughout his life David's other passions where horseback riding, team cattle roping, tending his farm full of horses and cows, and hunting and training his beloved beagles.



Hollywood lived life to the fullest. Through multiple back injuries, a broken neck, stage 4 cancer, hydrocephalus, and many other physical injuries and surgeries, David never let anything slow him down. He earned every scare and ailment through his hard work and stubborn nature. He is an inspiration to everyone he ever came into contact with. He truly was a man's man.



David is survived by his wife of 44 years, Katrenia Mabry Davis; his daughters and son-in-law, Lenelle Davis White and Joel, and Kristina Davis Forbes both of Peachland; his grandsons, David and Craig Forbes, and Luke White; his brother Donald Davis and fiance, Debbie Spurlin of Peachland; his sister-in-law, Sandra Mabry of Peachland; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Risden and Cynthia Mabry of Peachland, and his nieces and nephews and their families.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Clark, Charles, Heath, Grant and Broadus Davis, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Luke and Kate Mabry, and brother-in-law, Rod Mabry.



David is a member of Calvary Episcopal Church in Wadesboro, and attended All Souls Episcopal Church in Ansonville. Alongside his wife, he was the owner and operator of Southern Piedmont Piping.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church, Playground Fund, 308 E. Wade St., Wadesboro, NC 28170, or to the March of Dimes, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126



