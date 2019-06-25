Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Michael Bell. View Sign Service Information Parker Funeral Home 870 Saluda Street Rock Hill , SC 29730 (803)-329-1414 Send Flowers Obituary

David Michael Bell, originally from Akron, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday 6-23-19 surrounded by family. He was a hard worker and always worked hard to make sure that his wife and children were provided for. He retired from Goodyear Tire in 2004 and moved to McConnells, SC where he built his retirement home for him and his wife to live in. David was a member of Riverside Alliance Church in Akron, Ohio where he served as a Trustee for many years. He was always helping people in the church or the community doing home repairs. He was also a member of Olivet Presbyterian Church in McConnells. David was married to his wife, Martha for 43 years. David is preceded in death by his parents, Norman Bell and Rose (Cooper) Bell and sister, Patricia Bell. He is survived by his Wife, Martha, 3 daughters, Joy (Shane), Faith (John), and Hope. He had 7 Grandchildren. Services will be held at Olivet Presbyterian Church 159 Church St, McConnells, SC 29726 Wed, 6-26-19 at 2:30pm. Visitation 1-2pm. Flowers may be sent to the church. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





David Michael Bell, originally from Akron, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday 6-23-19 surrounded by family. He was a hard worker and always worked hard to make sure that his wife and children were provided for. He retired from Goodyear Tire in 2004 and moved to McConnells, SC where he built his retirement home for him and his wife to live in. David was a member of Riverside Alliance Church in Akron, Ohio where he served as a Trustee for many years. He was always helping people in the church or the community doing home repairs. He was also a member of Olivet Presbyterian Church in McConnells. David was married to his wife, Martha for 43 years. David is preceded in death by his parents, Norman Bell and Rose (Cooper) Bell and sister, Patricia Bell. He is survived by his Wife, Martha, 3 daughters, Joy (Shane), Faith (John), and Hope. He had 7 Grandchildren. Services will be held at Olivet Presbyterian Church 159 Church St, McConnells, SC 29726 Wed, 6-26-19 at 2:30pm. Visitation 1-2pm. Flowers may be sent to the church. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Herald on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close