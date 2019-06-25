David Michael Bell (1942 - 2019)
Obituary
David Michael Bell, originally from Akron, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday 6-23-19 surrounded by family. He was a hard worker and always worked hard to make sure that his wife and children were provided for. He retired from Goodyear Tire in 2004 and moved to McConnells, SC where he built his retirement home for him and his wife to live in. David was a member of Riverside Alliance Church in Akron, Ohio where he served as a Trustee for many years. He was always helping people in the church or the community doing home repairs. He was also a member of Olivet Presbyterian Church in McConnells. David was married to his wife, Martha for 43 years. David is preceded in death by his parents, Norman Bell and Rose (Cooper) Bell and sister, Patricia Bell. He is survived by his Wife, Martha, 3 daughters, Joy (Shane), Faith (John), and Hope. He had 7 Grandchildren. Services will be held at Olivet Presbyterian Church 159 Church St, McConnells, SC 29726 Wed, 6-26-19 at 2:30pm. Visitation 1-2pm. Flowers may be sent to the church. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald on June 25, 2019
