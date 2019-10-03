David Michael Rawls (1955 - 2019)
Obituary
David Michael Rawls , 64 , of Rock Hill , passed away Saturday , September 28,at Piedmont Medical Center after a brief illness. Mike, as he was known by his family , was born July 30 , 1955 .He was preceded in death by his parents , James H. Rawls , Sr. and Rebecca Gantt Rawls .A private memorial service and celebration of his life will be held Saturday , October 5 at the Carroll Farm in Chester, SC.

Mike is survived by his children , Michelle Rawls Miller , David Michael Rawls , Jr and grandchildren as well as a brother , Jimmy Rawls and his wife Sylvia , his three sisters who were overseers of his healthcare at Piedmont Medical, Sue Rawls , Charlotte , NC, Cindy Carroll and Scott , Chester . SC ,Becky Anne Bryant and Max of Rock Hill plus numerous nieces and nephews.He will be greatly missed by his friends who say he always had a smile on his face. He loved his Gamecocks and Golf. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
