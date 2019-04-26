Mr. David Morris Gordon, 58 of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born in York County to David Gordon and the late Bessie L. Gordon. A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 28th at 2:00 pm at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Chester, South Carolina. Chief Aviation Machinist Mate (ADC) retired David Gordon leaves to cherish him: Ludivina S. Gordon, loving wife of 30 years; father: David Gordon; sisters: Carolyn (Cleveland) Pate Jr., Gwendolyn (Harold) Lindsey; brother-in-law: Salbador (Marilou) Castro; sisters-in-law: Emelicia Villanueva, Carmen Vinluan, and Jovita Villanueva; God-sisters: Quincy Vidauri and Vickie D. Davis and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 26, 2019