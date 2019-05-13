David was the son of the late Hosea and Emma Estes Rockholt. David worked at Hoechst Celanese for over 30 years and was a member of Community Presbyterian church.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Polly Rockholt of Fort Mill; daughter Angie Cook of Fort Mill and granddaughter Taylor Cook. David was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. He was a member of the Big Scrape Hunting club.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Community Presbyterian Church, Fort Mill. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Community Presbyterian church, 600 N. White street Fort Mill, SC 29715
Published in The Herald on May 13, 2019