Long time Rock Hill resident, Dr. David Eugene Rogers left us Friday evening in the presence of his beloved wife, Rachel Sturkey Rogers. Born in Temple, TX on July 24, 1967, he was the son of Dallas and Marianne Rogers, also of Rock Hill. David called Rock Hill home for most his life and contributed to our community both professionally and through volunteerism.



David required a wheelchair through adulthood due to an accident, but never allowed it to affect his love of life. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing as well as wheelchair tennis, playing a large role in the advancement of the sport nationally.



David always served and helped others, working in the medical field in cardiac rehab for many years, then transitioning to education after furthering his academic achievements with multiple degrees from Winthrop University and Wake Forest. Amongst his many academic accolades, David earned a PHD of psychology. As a professor, he approached teaching as he did life; with zest and energy. He instilled this in his students and always encouraged them to help others.



He valued his loved ones and enjoyed spending time with his family, always welcoming them into his home. David is survived by his wife, Rachel Sturkey Rogers; step-daughter, Jolie Morrow; his parents, Dallas and Marianne Rogers; his brother, Kurt Rogers and wife, Lea; and his nieces, Christi Roth and Terry Gardner. He was preceded in death by his son, David Lee Rogers.



David left an indelible mark on the lives he touched. His warm smile accompanied by his upbeat disposition were infectious to those around him and he will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



A memorial service celebrating David's life will be announced at a later date.



Memorials may be made in David's name to the Mid-Carolina Tennis Association (MCTA), 897 Maplewood Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

