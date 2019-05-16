Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. 310 W. South St. Union , SC 29379 (864)-427-3665 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Bullock Creek Presbyterian Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Bullock Creek Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary





Mr. Canupp was born in York County on June 29, 1943, a son of the late James R. Canupp and Alice Cook Canupp and stepson of the late Bessie S. Canupp. He was retired from Bowater Company in Rock Hill. Mr. Canupp was a member of Bullock Creek Presbyterian Church where he was a Deacon. He was a member of Lockhart Masonic Lodge No. 244 and the Bullock Creek Volunteer Fire Department.



Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Dina Griffin of Savannah; a son, Scott Canupp of the home; two sisters, Betty Canupp and Linda Davis both of Union; two brothers, Daniel Canupp of Rock Hill and Bobby Canupp of Hickory Grove; six grandchildren, Christopher Moss, Alex Moss, Frankie Hoffecker, Katherine Canupp, Michael Nivens, and Jonathan Nivens; and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Jennifer C. Moss and a sister, Lavern Burns.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, May 17, 2019 at Bullock Creek Presbyterian Church conducted by the Rev. Craig Marshall. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.



Active pallbearers will be Justin Fowler, Robert Davies, Michael Nevins, Jonathan Nevins, Christopher Moss, Alex Moss, Frankie Hoffecker, and Rodney Nivens.



Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior at the church.



Memorials may be made to Bullock Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 2250 Highway 97, Sharon, SC 29742 or to Lockhart Masonic Lodge No. 244, P.O. Box 179, Lockhart, SC 29364.



The family is at the home, 8340 Oak Tree Rd., Sharon, SC 29742.



