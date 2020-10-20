Dr. David Sydney Nix, 64, passed away October 16, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.
A celebration of life service will be held 3:00 pm, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Jim Bradley officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Dr. Nix was a born in Charlottesville, VA, June 17, 1956 and the son of the late Dr. Sydney Johnston Nix, Jr. and Florence Price Nix. He is survived by his wife, Deneane Gray Nix; his daughter, Elena Catherine Nix; and his son, Alexander David Nix, all of Rock Hill; and his brother, Ray Price Nix of Houston, TX.
Dr. Nix was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Waynesboro High School in Waynesboro, VA in 1974. He went on to earn degrees of Bachelor of Science from Florida State University, Doctor of Medicine from the University of Florida and a fellowship at Stanford University of Medicine.
Dr. Nix, a Lieutenant Colonel in United States Air Force, served as a physician in USAF hospitals at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX, Osan US Air Force Base in South Korea, the USAF Hospital at Weisbaden, Germany, and at Scott Air Force Base in Bellville, Illinois.
Dr. Nix was avid outdoorsman and explorer enjoying golf, backpacking and hiking and traveling in all the places he lived.
Memorials donations may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or Lucky Labs Rescue of Charlotte, PO Box 49663, Charlotte, NC 28277 or pay pal, luckylabsrescue@gmail.com.
