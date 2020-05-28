Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Whiteside Sr.. View Sign Service Information Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill 314 Spratt Street Fort Mill , SC 29715 (803)-547-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. David Ray "Honey" Whiteside, Sr., age 77, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.



The family will receive friends from 2 until 2:45 p.m., on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Westerly Hills Baptist Church. The memorial service will follow at 3 p.m, with Mr. Gary Welch officiating.



Born in Indian Land, David was a son of the late Allen Morrow Whiteside and Mabel Blythe Whiteside. He graduated from Indian Land High School. David retired from Duke Energy as a crane inspector. He was an avid fisher, golfer and hunter. David was a dedicated member of and served as the Administrator for the Fort Mill Moose Lodge #1240. He was also a member of the Eli Bailes Post 43 American Legion. He was the backbone of the family and the security blanket for the neighborhood. David believed if he couldn't fix something with a wrench, it could be with his heart.



Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Linda Lambert Whiteside; his only child, David Ray Whiteside, Jr. (Tammy) of Fort Mill, four brothers, J.B. Whiteside of Catawba, Charles Whiteside of Marshville, N.C., Jack Whiteside of Indian Trail, N.C. and Mike Whiteside of Rock Hill; and two grandchildren, David Blake Whiteside (Savannah) and Chaz Jameson Whiteside. David was anxiously awaiting the arrival of his first great grandchild, David Clarence "Lance" Whiteside, due to be born in June.



Memorials may be made to the Moose Heart Fund, c/o the Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill, SC 29708.



Condolences:

Mr. David Ray "Honey" Whiteside, Sr., age 77, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.The family will receive friends from 2 until 2:45 p.m., on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Westerly Hills Baptist Church. The memorial service will follow at 3 p.m, with Mr. Gary Welch officiating.Born in Indian Land, David was a son of the late Allen Morrow Whiteside and Mabel Blythe Whiteside. He graduated from Indian Land High School. David retired from Duke Energy as a crane inspector. He was an avid fisher, golfer and hunter. David was a dedicated member of and served as the Administrator for the Fort Mill Moose Lodge #1240. He was also a member of the Eli Bailes Post 43 American Legion. He was the backbone of the family and the security blanket for the neighborhood. David believed if he couldn't fix something with a wrench, it could be with his heart.Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Linda Lambert Whiteside; his only child, David Ray Whiteside, Jr. (Tammy) of Fort Mill, four brothers, J.B. Whiteside of Catawba, Charles Whiteside of Marshville, N.C., Jack Whiteside of Indian Trail, N.C. and Mike Whiteside of Rock Hill; and two grandchildren, David Blake Whiteside (Savannah) and Chaz Jameson Whiteside. David was anxiously awaiting the arrival of his first great grandchild, David Clarence "Lance" Whiteside, due to be born in June.Memorials may be made to the Moose Heart Fund, c/o the Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill, SC 29708.Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com Published in The Herald on May 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close